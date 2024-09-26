Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Waste Management by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 164,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,422,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,993,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $207.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $225.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.10%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

