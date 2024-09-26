Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 10,611 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,621 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,611 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SM Energy were worth $10,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at about $5,614,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,733.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 102,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 96,727 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $710,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 198,380 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 21,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in SM Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 593,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,646,000 after buying an additional 27,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM stock opened at $41.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. SM Energy has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $53.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 4.18.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $634.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SM shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.22.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

