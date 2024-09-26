Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 105,612 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 766,173 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 105,612 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $10,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,987,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,503,000 after purchasing an additional 233,955 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,673,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 384,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,209,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,702,000 after acquiring an additional 33,759 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.9% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 960,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 61,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $10,803,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

NYSE FCF opened at $16.63 on Thursday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $19.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.83.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.34 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Michael P. Mccuen purchased 2,919 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $49,593.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,014.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

