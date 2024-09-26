Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 1,988 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.39% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $10,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,260,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYF opened at $102.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $70.45 and a 1 year high of $105.20.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

