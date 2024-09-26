Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $11.14 Million Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $119.74 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $120.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

