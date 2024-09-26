Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in M&T Bank were worth $9,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 733,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,993,000 after purchasing an additional 319,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,155.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 205,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after buying an additional 189,038 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $18,147,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 239,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,890,000 after acquiring an additional 100,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in M&T Bank by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,129,000 after acquiring an additional 93,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $1,720,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,724,491.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $1,720,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,724,491.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,699 shares of company stock worth $5,115,349. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.35.

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MTB opened at $172.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.76. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $180.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.12 EPS. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

