Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $11.34 Million Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,110 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.16% of Oshkosh worth $11,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 396,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,949,000 after acquiring an additional 46,649 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSK opened at $99.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.44. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $127.98.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.34. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. Citigroup started coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.79.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

