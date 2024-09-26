Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 141,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,965 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $11,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,104,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 249.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 633,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,440,000 after purchasing an additional 451,926 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,209,000 after purchasing an additional 441,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,626,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,608,000 after purchasing an additional 391,780 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 984.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 390,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,476,000 after purchasing an additional 354,905 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,023,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,011,936.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COOP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COOP

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

COOP opened at $90.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.44. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $52.46 and a one year high of $96.00.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.