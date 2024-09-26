Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $10,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 2,629,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,523,000 after buying an additional 670,164 shares in the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,088 shares in the last quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC now owns 2,074,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,244,000 after acquiring an additional 534,143 shares during the period. Brandywine Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 1,620,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,758,000 after purchasing an additional 354,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $146,523,000.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $118.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $119.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.73 and a 200 day moving average of $112.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

