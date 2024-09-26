Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,452 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $11,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,389,000 after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP opened at $53.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.20. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

