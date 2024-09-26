Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,993 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $10,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.9% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $35.58 on Thursday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.25.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. Research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 128.74%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

