Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,472 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AGCO were worth $10,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,565,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $930,660,000 after buying an additional 784,617 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,699,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,152,000 after buying an additional 63,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AGCO by 17.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,187,000 after buying an additional 335,092 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,791,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,323,000 after acquiring an additional 391,591 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,571,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,814,000 after buying an additional 799,429 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $94.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.87. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.35 and a fifty-two week high of $130.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 3.13%. AGCO’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGCO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.91.

In other AGCO news, Director Lange Bob De bought 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,985.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael C. Arnold purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lange Bob De purchased 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,985.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

