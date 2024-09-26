Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.19% of OneMain worth $10,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in OneMain by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth about $242,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 60.2% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in OneMain by 39.2% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 22,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 197,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after buying an additional 18,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $44.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average is $48.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $54.94.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 1,614 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $80,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $114,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,025 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,893.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,300 shares of company stock worth $1,534,275 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OneMain

OneMain Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.