Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 277.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,092 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $10,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BELFB. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Bel Fuse by 223.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Bel Fuse by 373.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth about $173,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of BELFB opened at $77.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $975.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.41. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $133.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.27 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 4.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Bel Fuse Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

