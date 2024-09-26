Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $12.16 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 301.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,596 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of Leidos worth $12,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 257.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,689.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE LDOS opened at $158.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.51. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $160.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on Leidos

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.