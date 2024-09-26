Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $12.66 Million Stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $12,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the second quarter worth $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 62.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $71.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.05. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $73.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

