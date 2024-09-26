Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.35% of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $11,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 2,740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 256,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 247,214 shares during the period.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

BATS:BBUS opened at $102.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.46 and a 200 day moving average of $96.68.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

