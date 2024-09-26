Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,451,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,226 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Phillips 66 by 41.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,453,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $889,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,741,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,669 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Phillips 66 by 96.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,863,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Phillips 66 by 4,556.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 953,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,885,000 after acquiring an additional 932,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX opened at $129.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.38. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.