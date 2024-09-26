Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 296,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,994 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $12,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 32,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000.

SRLN opened at $41.71 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $42.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.77.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

