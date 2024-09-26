Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 558,746 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 791,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558,746 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.30% of Gates Industrial worth $12,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTES. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,008,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,954 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 19.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,750,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,526 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,054,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,031,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,369,000 after buying an additional 1,689,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $28,390,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wilson S. Neely acquired 11,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $200,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Gates Industrial Price Performance

NYSE:GTES opened at $17.28 on Thursday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.02.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $885.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.00 million. Research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Gates Industrial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 31st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

