Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cummins were worth $12,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE CMI opened at $317.56 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $328.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $298.69 and a 200-day moving average of $289.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 53.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.55.

Get Our Latest Report on CMI

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.