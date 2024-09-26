Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,013 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 196,465 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $12,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,927,000 after acquiring an additional 68,211 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,106,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,515,000 after acquiring an additional 547,336 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,392,000 after acquiring an additional 171,263 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 544,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,185,000 after acquiring an additional 161,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,120,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $70.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.80. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $74.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.02 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $204,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,275.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $82,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,812.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $204,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,275.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $876,400 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

