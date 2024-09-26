Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Autoliv were worth $11,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $235,996,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,661,000 after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 686,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,690,000 after purchasing an additional 377,233 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 958,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,596,000 after purchasing an additional 278,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,160,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,330,000 after purchasing an additional 207,521 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $89.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.79. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.37 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALV. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC began coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Autoliv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Autoliv from $145.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

