Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,625 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 35,858 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $18,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 360,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 8.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 47.6% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter worth about $222,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.24.

Western Digital Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $66.00 on Thursday. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $81.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $693,871.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,331,098.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $27,059.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $693,871.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,331,098.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,955 shares of company stock worth $1,053,560 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.