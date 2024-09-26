Sei Investments Co. Buys 46,079 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,442 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 46,079 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.44% of UMB Financial worth $18,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,944,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $818,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $693,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $704,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,681,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,153,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UMB Financial news, Director Tamara Peterman acquired 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.56 per share, for a total transaction of $39,425.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,440.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $704,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,681,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,153,060.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,846 shares of company stock worth $3,135,439. 8.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMB Financial stock opened at $103.62 on Thursday. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.91 and a 12 month high of $109.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.78.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $390.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.96 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 14.55%. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.72%.

UMBF has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

