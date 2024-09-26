Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Hays Price Performance

Hays stock opened at $12.06 on Monday. Hays has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05.

Hays Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2244 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This is an increase from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

