Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Update

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Arkema Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27. Arkema has a one year low of $84.55 and a one year high of $114.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Arkema alerts:

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Arkema will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.