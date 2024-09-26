Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Stock Rating Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.21 EPS.

GPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $172.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Global Payments from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.36.

Get Global Payments alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Payments

Global Payments Trading Down 6.5 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $97.06 on Tuesday. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Global Payments will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Global Payments by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 115,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.