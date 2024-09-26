Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Short Interest Update

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Cargotec Stock Performance
Shares of CYJBF remained flat at $83.59 during trading hours on Thursday. Cargotec has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $83.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.59 and its 200 day moving average is $78.79.
Cargotec Company Profile
