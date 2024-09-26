Short Interest in Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Increases By 600.0%

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Integrated BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of INBP remained flat at $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Integrated BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 million, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21.

Get Integrated BioPharma alerts:

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $12.75 million during the quarter.

About Integrated BioPharma

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States and Luxembourg. It operates through Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses segments. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.