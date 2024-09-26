GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,500 shares, a growth of 657.2% from the August 31st total of 38,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 130,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $3.00 to $1.65 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GP

GreenPower Motor Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of GreenPower Motor stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.55. 271,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,695. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 84.74% and a negative return on equity of 128.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GreenPower Motor stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,589 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.72% of GreenPower Motor worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.