Short Interest in TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Declines By 70.7%

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the August 31st total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 87.3 days.
TV Asahi Stock Performance
TVAHF remained flat at $14.95 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43. TV Asahi has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $15.07.
About TV Asahi
