Short Interest in Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Increases By 617.5%

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 617.5% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ilika Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ILIKF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,167. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34. Ilika has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.63.

Ilika Company Profile

Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances.

