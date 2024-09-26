Short Interest in Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Increases By 617.5%

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 617.5% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Ilika Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ILIKF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,167. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34. Ilika has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.63.
Ilika Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ilika
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- China’s Tech Stocks Surge: What Top Investors Know That You Don’t
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Nike’s New CEO Could Return the Company to Stock Market Glory
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Rubrik: Riding the AI Wave in the Cybersecurity Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.