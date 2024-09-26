Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the August 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HNDL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.28. 8,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $22.34.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1287 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 431,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 209,183 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 184,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 113,777 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 40,527 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 341.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 41,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 32,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

