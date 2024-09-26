British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,200 shares, an increase of 683.9% from the August 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

BTLCY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. British Land has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19.

Several research firms recently commented on BTLCY. HSBC upgraded British Land from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British Land currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

