Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Short Interest Update

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

OTCMKTS IPSEY traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.34. Ipsen has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $34.06.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. Its product pipeline comprises Cabometyx + Atezolizumab, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of second line metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; lenalidomide and rituximab, and Taverik, which is in phase III for the treatment of second line follicular lymphoma; Bylvay, which is in phase III for the treatment of biliary atresia; Dysport, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic and episodic migraine; Fidrisertib, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva; Elafibranor, which is in phase II for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis, as well as IPN60250; IPN10200, which is in phase II for the treatment of longer-acting neurotoxin aesthetics and therapeutics; IPN60210, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; and IPN60260 for the treatment of Viral cholestatic disease and is in phase I clinical trial.

