Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 99.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,851,335 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 45.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $1,155,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 48.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 66,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,462 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 14.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.4% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 64,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $51.12 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $49.90 and a one year high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.14.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

