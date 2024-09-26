AE Wealth Management LLC Has $627,000 Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 42.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,760 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 270.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 576.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 580,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,496,000 after acquiring an additional 494,457 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $1,096,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 24.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 94,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 18,556 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $63.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average is $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $39.20 and a one year high of $68.45.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 220.05% and a net margin of 16.49%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $515,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,910.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other H&R Block news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 79,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $5,165,309.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $515,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,910.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,902 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,442. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

