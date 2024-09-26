Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,502,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,711,000 after purchasing an additional 107,713 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,344,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $185,791,000 after buying an additional 60,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 11.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,324,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,702,000 after buying an additional 233,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 27.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,817,000 after acquiring an additional 168,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 39.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 652,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,698,000 after acquiring an additional 185,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of DLB opened at $74.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.35 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.10.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $288.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.26 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 61.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

