Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stake Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $12,547,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $763,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 36,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 904,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,757,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $51.12 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $49.90 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

