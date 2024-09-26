Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,870,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,574,711,000 after buying an additional 1,074,175 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,630,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $823,986,000 after acquiring an additional 983,842 shares during the period. H&H International Investment LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,730 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,582,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,397 shares during the period. Finally, RWWM Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 3,185,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,854,000 after purchasing an additional 857,093 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA opened at $95.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.33. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $97.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.