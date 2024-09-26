AE Wealth Management LLC Has $766,000 Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 79.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 7,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $779,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 712.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $228.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.04. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $144.40 and a 52-week high of $267.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.