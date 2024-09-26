DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,782 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 905,645 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,341 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $237,697,000 after purchasing an additional 375,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,209,892,000 after buying an additional 166,687 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5,379.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 167,768 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,724,000 after buying an additional 164,706 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,346 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $167,683,000 after acquiring an additional 102,609 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 118,192 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.8 %

DKS opened at $215.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $239.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.22.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.42%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

