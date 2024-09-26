Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 45,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,961,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after buying an additional 121,314 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 270.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 172,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,919,000 after buying an additional 125,679 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM opened at $45.05 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.29.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.