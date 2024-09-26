Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,035 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,421.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 26.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

EQH stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.70. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Equitable had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 87.49%. Equitable’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,596.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,775.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,596.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,469 shares of company stock worth $3,067,434 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

