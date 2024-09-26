Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 827 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $5,927,000. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter worth about $3,051,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Allstate by 55.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 218,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,825,000 after purchasing an additional 78,316 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALL opened at $190.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $109.01 and a 1-year high of $193.97. The company has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.86.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.42) EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.76.

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,305 shares of company stock worth $43,082,657. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

