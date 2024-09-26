AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTHI opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $808.51 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.