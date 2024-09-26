Short Interest in Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Increases By 600.0%

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Bankinter Trading Up 1.9 %

Bankinter stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.22.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Bankinter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.