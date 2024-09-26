Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Short Interest Update

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a growth of 554.4% from the August 31st total of 846,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DECK. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $33.33 to $34.03 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,090.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.78 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.61 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $31.11 to $33.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.99.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE:DECK traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $155.20. The stock had a trading volume of 150,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,056. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $3,376,368.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,450,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,756,760.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,923,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,751,448,000 after acquiring an additional 464,020 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 305,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,505,000 after purchasing an additional 200,850 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 231.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,316,000 after buying an additional 163,210 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 216,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,855,000 after purchasing an additional 102,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,817,000 after buying an additional 44,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

