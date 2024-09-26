Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT) Short Interest Update

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 549.2% from the August 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Curative Biotechnology Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CUBT remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,172. Curative Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

Curative Biotechnology Company Profile

Curative Biotechnology, Inc, a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody-drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies.

